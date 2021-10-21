France: 250,000 Households Plunge Into Darkness As Storm 'Aurore' Snaps Power Lines

As many as 250,000 households in northern France plunged into the dark after the electricity supply was snapped by 'Aurore' storm, the French media reported on Thursday, citing electricity operator Enedis. The powerful autumn storm wreaked havoc in parts of western Europe has impacted nearly 14,500 households in the French city of Brittany and 28,000 in Lorraine, prompting a yellow weather warning, France Bleu broadcaster said on Wednesday.

As the wind gushes from east to west hit a speed of 175 kilometres per hour (108 miles per hour) in the city of Fecamp in the Seine-Maritime department, it caused rail and road disruptions, pushing much of the northern half of France into darkness.

Several French prefectures on orange weather alerts

The storm originated in France’s Brittany and Normandy, then shortly swelled towards Ile-de-France and then to the Grand East region in the early hours of October 21 morning. Nearly 250,000 homes in Normandy were impacted by the power cuts.

In several areas, the roads were blocked due to fallen trees, although no reports of injuries emerged. Météo France on October 20 placed several regions in France on orange weather alerts due to the “violent winds” that ripped across people’s homes. In Plougonvelin (Finistère), winds blew at 140km per hour. In the French town of Plozévet in south Finistère, a storm snapped power lines, cables, disrupted internet services, and tore through cars and homes, causing damage to public properties.

At a presser, Mayor Gilles Kérézéon told French reporters that he had "never" before witnessed such fast and violent winds of "such brutality" and intensity. His remarks came after at least 100 incidents were recorded in Morbihan’s prefecture.

In the towns of Heuqueville and Octeville-Sur-Mer, several roofs were blown off due to powerful winds. The fire chiefs told local French media that roads that were blocked by fallen trees snapped power lines causing concerns about fire.

Many uninhabited houses collapsed in France’s Finistère, while the roof of famous Plozévet town hall was wrecked and shattered. In Paris, meanwhile, trees fell on the suburban RER and Transilien lines, bringing transportation services to a halt. Parks and public venues were closed shut in Jardin du Luxembourg.