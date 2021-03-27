France Accuses UK Of 'blackmail', Calls For Cooperation In COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out

Marking the latest development of the EU-UK vaccine battle, French Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has accused London of “blackmail” over its handling of COVID-19 vaccine exports. Speaking to state-controlled France Info Radio, Le Drian further said that the bloc was not getting the required doses of vaccine shots. His comment echoes the bloc’s accusation that Britain was getting more vaccines than it is entitled to.

"But one cannot play like that, a kind of blackmail, where you wanted to vaccinate with all your might with the first dose and then you find yourself handicapped with the second doses. It's not for Europe to bear the cost of this policy," he said. READ | Canada health regulators issue disclaimers for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier this week, European Commission Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen warned that the EU will ban drug firms from exporting COVID-19 vaccines to the UK and other countries until they make good on their promised deliveries to the bloc. The ban is expected to hit Britain first, which is already contesting with the bloc for the supply of AstraZeneca vaccines. France, which is dealing with an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, said that it strongly supports the bloc’s decision.

Speaking about the same, the French foreign minister said that the EU needs to “achieve a relationship of cooperation” with the United Kingdom so as to enable AstraZeneca plc. Fulfil its commitment to both the EU. The Anglo Swedish firm has promised to supply 90 million doses to the EU in the first quarter of 2021.

Why are the EU and the UK competing?

The tiff between the EU and its erstwhile member is focused on a factory based in the Netherlands. The Leiden-based plant is controlled by Halix and has inked supply deals with both the EU and the UK. This has caused a slowdown in the speed of vaccine delivery. Another plant in Belgium, where the speed of bioreactors has deteriorated, is hindering the delivery speed.

