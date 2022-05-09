France & India Agree To Set Up Dialogue, Cooperate Under 'Make In India' For Space Sector

Under the aegis of the 'Make in India' vision, India and France have agreed to work in close proximity in line with the BJP-led Centre's initiative, aiming to address challenges related to space issues, and have deeper ties in climate change and defence-related matters, news agency ANI reported.

The development comes four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the last leg of his three-nation Europe tour at French President Emmanuel Macron's official residence, Elysee Palace, in Paris.

India & France to work towards capitalising on outer space

In addition, reports suggest that India and France have agreed on setting up a bilateral strategic dialogue on space issues during PM Modi's recent visit to France on May 4. Both countries with democratic forms of government resolved to build a great tradition of over 60 years of technical and scientific space cooperation and redress space-related research to realise contemporary goals and overcome challenges that have arisen in space.

"It will bring together experts from space and defence agencies, administration and specialised ecosystem to discuss security and economic challenges in outer space, the norms and principles applicable to space as well as unveil new areas of cooperation. The two sides agreed to hold the first dialogue this year at the earliest," a joint statement by India and France read.

India & France to realise goals under 'Make in India' initiative

PM Modi and French President Macron's meeting welcomed the ongoing military cooperation across all defence domains and through joint exercises - namely Varuna, Pegase, Shakti, Desert Knight, and Garuda - in order to strengthen integration and interoperability. Also, joint exercises and drills throughout the Indian Ocean along with long-standing armament cooperation are testimony to mutual trust on both sides. The synergy of both countries in the field of armed forces is also seen in the timely delivery of the 36 Rafale jets, despite a pandemic.

Moreover, France seemingly understood the aim of Atma Nirbhar Bharat wherein New Delhi and Paris have advanced several initiatives to partner with the former's start-up ecosystem and welcome public-private engagement. In fact, India will be the first Country of the Year at this year's edition of Vivatech, Europe's largest digital fair, slated to be held in Paris.