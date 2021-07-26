France Asks EU To Handle Migrants At Northern Borders Amid Peak In Channel Crossings

Gerald Darmanin, French Interior Minister asked for the EU border agency Frontex's assistance and the closer cooperation of northern European states in stemming the flow of illegal migrants crossing the Channel en route to the United Kingdom. The French Interior Minister also welcomed a deal signed last week. Under this deal, London pledged 63 million euros (USD 74 million). This money was pledged to help France curb the migrant flow to the UK by deploying additional security forces and installing the latest advanced surveillance equipment required.

Gerald Darmanin asks for EU border agency Frontex's assistance in stopping illegal migrants

Darmanin said, "We need European air surveillance. I myself have contacted Frontex, which is predominantly taking care of southern Europe, and asked them to deal with northern Europe, too, particularly the coastline of Nord-Pas-de-Calais".

He said this during his visit to the northern French city of Calais. This is a point from where numerous migrants try to cross the Channel to reach the UK, according to The Times. The minister also called on the Netherlands and Belgium to foster cooperation. His reasoning behind this was that up to 60% of migrants that enter France on the way to the UK, come from Belgium. This issue is to be placed on the agenda after France takes over the EU presidency.

2020 saw 9,500 crossings or attempted crossings; 26 smuggler channels dismantled this year

Darmanin had tweeted on July 24, saying, “Calais At sea, aboard a gendarmerie cruiser. Support for the gendarmes and police officers mobilized for the surveillance of the 110 km of coastline, and the fight against illegal immigration. Their commitment commands respect.”

On the same day, he had also previously tweeted saying that he was in Calais working with the staff of the Gendarmerie Nationale and some of the National Police, in the fight against illegal immigration. He also says that he reaffirms his full support to them. The Minister added that since the start of the year, 26 channels of smugglers have been dismantled. In 2020, more than 9,500 crossings or attempted crossings of the Channel were registered. This was four times as many as in 2019. The tally for the first half of 2021 already tops the total for last year.

(IMAGE: @GDARMANIN/@GDARMANIN/TWITTER)

(With ANI Inputs)