France Assures Full Support To India To Meet 2030 Renewable Energy Goals

In a move to support India in achieving 500GW of renewable energy by 2030, Emmanuel Lenain has assured the full support of France to India in achieving the goal. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Thursday, 11 December highlighted that France will continue their support to India in achieving its target of renewable energy by 2030, according to PTI.

The target of 500GW of renewable energy in India by 2030 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 Conference held in Glasgow, United Kingdom. While attending the International Conference on One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG) organised by industry chamber CII, French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain fully supported India's initiative of OSOWOG, as per PTI report. He further stated that they will fully support India in achieving the target set by PM Modi in Glasgow.

"We all share the objectives to increase the share of renewables in the energy matrix. France will fully support India to achieve the ambitious target set by PM Modi at COP26 in Glasgow," Emmanuel Lenain said in a video message as per PTI.

Lenain highlighted that around 10% of solar capacity in India has been installed by companies of France. He added that over 20GW of capacity is expected to be installed in India with the support of France. The French Ambassador to India mentioned that France will continue supporting India through expertise, technology and finances.

Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA), informed that the vision of OSOWOG is based on the basic mantra of “The Sun Never Sets”. Mathur pointed out that the ISA is making efforts in enabling global action towards ‘net zero’ under the joint leadership of India and the UK. Furthermore, he informed that a committee has been set up for the Green Grids Initiative that consists of five members including India, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France.

Earlier in October, French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain has informed that his country has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between NTPC Limited and EDF. Taking to Twitter, Lenain informed that the MoU will bring together France and India's largest power groups to find innovative solutions for the energy transitions. He tweeted, This MoU b/w @ntpclimited & @EDFofficiel brings together France and India's largest power groups to find the innovative solutions we need for the energy transition. Together, we can boost India's ambitious renewable energy targets & build smarter, more efficient & reliable grids."

