France Becomes Sixth Country With More Than 10 Million COVID-19 Cases

As Europe hit over 100 million coronavirus cases accounting for more than a third of all infections worldwide, France became the sixth country to register nearly 10 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. As per the country’s official data published on Saturday, France has broken the record of its highest tally yet as health authorities registered a whopping 219,126 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus driven by the hyper transmissible Omicron b.1.1.529 strain in the last 24-hour. For the fourth consecutive day, France has recorded more than 200,000 cases, according to local media reports.

Macron rules out more restrictive health measures

Europe, which became the pandemic's epicentre in November has been battling a sporadic upsurge of infections driven by Omicron. And France has now joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain, and Russia with a mounting caseload of more than 10 million as Saturday's figure was second highest after 232,200 confirmed cases recorded on Friday. Despite the alarming spike, French President Emmanuel Macron ruled out a need for more restrictive health measures in his New Year’s address as he stressed that the government cannot limit individual freedom but wearing masks in public spaces would now be mandatory.

The rule is also applicable to children as young as six, down from age 11 before, according to several reports. By lowering the age of children that are now required to mandatorily wear masks, the French government is planning to avoid shutting down schools post the holiday break, sources told TRT. In Paris and Lyon, masks were mandated in the outdoor settings. The entire European region which constitutes 52 nations in total, adding the territories across the Atlantic coast as well as Azerbaijan and Russia recorded 100,074,753 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, which is more than a third of the globe’s total tally, according to the agencies’ data.

In Europe, more than 4.9 million have been reported over the past seven days. While France has recorded one million COVID-19 cases in the last week, accounting for 10 percent of all positive cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. Worldwide, 9.1 billion vaccinations have been administered, and yet more than 289 million COVID-19 cases were recorded globally on Saturday according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center data.

