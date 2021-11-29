France Blames UK For Channel Drownings; Calls For 'serious Talks' Over Migrant Crisis

France Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Sunday expressed Paris's wish to engage in "serious talks" with the UK over the migrant crisis that has taken grave turns after at least 27 people drowned in the English Channel while trying to cross from France to Britain on Wednesday. Speaking at an emergency meeting with European migrant officials in French port Calais, minister Darmanin stated that "Britain has left Europe, but not the world. We need to work seriously on these questions... without being held hostage by domestic British politics." Acknowledging the skyrocketing number of fatalities in the common route into the UK, the minister also blamed London for making "itself look economically attractive" for illegal migrants, BBC reported.

The meeting in Calais was held in the presence of Dutch, German and Belgian leaders sans the UK when British Home Secretary Priti Patel was uninvited, assumably, after UK PM Boris Johnson sent out an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron asking to "take back" migrants and avoid further fatalities.

It is pertinent to mention that the Wednesday incident, which is dubbed as 'biggest tragedy' by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, has sparked a fresh row between France and UK, blaming each other for owning responsibility in the migrant crisis. Meanwhile, as per BBC, Patel said that she has been engaging in separate talks with European ministers this week.

27 drowned after inflatable boat capsized in the Channel

As per the Guardian, an emergency sparked on Wednesday afternoon after a fishing boat alarmed coast guards of a sinking boat off the coast of France. The overcrowded boat, believed to be set off from the Dunkirk area, floundered in the freezing waters killing 27 people onboard. Among the dead were a pregnant woman, 6 other women, 17 men and three adolescents, the public prosecutor's office in Lille confirmed.

Most of the drowned were Kurds from Iran and Iraq. Two male survivors are now being treated for exhaustion and hypothermia in a hospital in Calais. Meanwhile, authorities are awaiting the post-mortem reports to ensure the exact identity of the deceased.

Migrant influx across the Channel has hit a new high in 2021, with over 25,000 having to try to enter the UK so far. While the UK has recently provided £54m financial aid to France to curb the crisis, Paris in turn has blamed London for "not doing enough" to reduce crossing attempts. Meanwhile, there has been widespread dissatisfaction among the British government with Home Secretary Priti Patel for her response to the crisis.

Johnson 'fed up' with Patel for failing to resolve migrant influx

Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, Priti Patel, on Saturday, found herself in the middle of blame game after Downing Street officials blasted her for 'doing nothing for two years' to prevent the migrant crossings across the Channel. As per Daily Mail, the home secretary was privately rebuked by PM Boris Johnson for failing to 'get a grip' on the influx of migrant boats. Reiterating the dissatisfaction over Patel's actions, another minister also accused her of hiding from the media after the Wednesday tragedy.

"It's been all mouth and no trousers and everyone, including the PM, are getting fed up with her," a source from Whitehall told the Sunday Times.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP