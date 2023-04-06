France Braces For Mass Riots After Talks Between Trade Unions & Macron Govt Falter

France is bracing for more protests and street demonstrations after talks between the French President Emmanuel Macron-led government and the trade unions over the pension reform bill held near the Pantheon in Paris "reached nowhere." A record turnout is planned for Thursday as the negotiations related to the French government's controversial pension reform bill faltered. French streets have been marred with protests, clashes, arson, and violence since President Emmanuel Macron’s government hiked the retirement age from 62 to 64 years without a vote in the parliament.

JUST IN: Protests in France are intensifying — Millions have taken to the streets.



Are we witnessing the beginning of a French Revolution? pic.twitter.com/9nlOIJVLYO April 3, 2023

When 100 people protest against the Russian, Iranian, or Chinese govts, it's front page news for months, with Hollywood celebrities babbling all sorts of nonsense about "freedom" & "democracy". But when millions protest in France... crickets. Hypocrites.pic.twitter.com/Tdgb22vEqd — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) March 29, 2023

Macron tabled the bill in the month of January, and it was adopted as law without a vote in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. Macron's Renaissance party does not have a majority in the National Assembly, but the bill was hastily approved despite no consensus after the French president directed Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne to ram it through without a vote. The French government could implement this due to the Paris' Gaullist loophole known as 49.3 which allows the lawmakers to bypass the parliament to force passage of a bill without a motion.

🇫🇷 Any updates coming out of #Paris



Haven’t seen much last couple of days?



So here’s a One protester taking on a water cannon. #France #Macron #Protests pic.twitter.com/UCopTNFpPR — Concerned Citizen (@cotupacs) April 3, 2023

A protester throws a smoke canister towards riot police during a protest in Rennes, western France. Credit: AP

Macron argues that raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 is a “just and responsible” move to keep France’s social security system in check. Invoking article 49.3 marked its 100th count under France’s Fifth Republic to be used by Macron to coerce an unpopular measure on the French citizens. A majority of the French population, approximately 3 in 4, oppose the pension reform bill, including the French labour unions who staged rallies since mid-January and are demanding that the bill must be repealed.

Riot police scuffle with protesters during a protest in Rennes. Credit: AP

As talks between Macron's government and the trade unions suffered a deadlock, the latter called for a record turnout at protests on Thursday to boycott the controversial pension reform bill. Union representatives met with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Wednesday. The unionists warned that there will be a mass walkout should the French government not agree to reduce the retirement age for workers back to 62 from 64. While the French premier refused to adhere to their request, the union representatives walked out calling for major nationwide strikes and mass demonstrations on April 6.

France 🇫🇷



Today the mayhem continues with blockades on highways, protests at schools and efforts to shut down industry even the Amazon site.



All leading up to a massive protest this Thursday.



Don’t mess with the French lol



🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/PM9RXutxQU — Kat A 🌸 (@SaiKate108) April 4, 2023

“We again told the prime minister that the only democratic outcome could be the text’s withdrawal,” Cyril Chabanier, the head of the CFTC union, told France-based reporters. “The prime minister replied that she wished to maintain the text, a grave decision." “We decided to put an end to this useless meeting,” the leader of the CGT union, Sophie Binet was quoted as saying. “The prime minister has chosen to send us back to the streets.”

A demonstrator kicks off a tear gas canister during a protest. Credit: AP

Protesters smash a shop window during a demonstration against the government's plan to raise the retirement age. Credit: AP

Immediate wave of demonstrations, riots & violence

An immediate wave of demonstrations and riots is feared like the last week when the largest protest drew more than a million people into the streets, at least 119,000 in the capital, Paris, alone, according to French Interior Ministry's estimates. Hundreds of thousands of France's infamous black-clad anarchists, who call themselves the “Black Bloc” were seen clashing with the security forces in cities across the European nation.

🇫🇷 France, firefighters supporting the protests pic.twitter.com/eY9Sw9ea1o — Sinnaig (@Sinnaig) April 1, 2023

Black-clad demonstrators smashed the windows, torched cars, set ablaze the public infrastructure, tyres, and ransacked buildings and businesses. They were first seen running amock on the fringes of France's May Day rally in Paris wearing balaclavas, some others the gas masks and black flags with anarchy insignia as they participated in the "Revolutionary May 1" on the 50th anniversary of the 1968 student and worker protests.

A demonstrator has a poster mocking French President Emmanuel Macron over his head during a demonstration. Credit: AP

A police officer prepares to throw a tear gas canister during a demonstration. Credit: AP

France's anti-labour reform protests of 2016, and several union protesters in 2018 and 2019 have all seen black-clad rioters in black jackets and face masks destroying, looting, and setting fire to everything along their march route. Former Paris police chief Michel Delpuech had previously acknowledged that French police "fears their presence as these individuals are motivated by the desire to disrupt law and order." They belong to the extreme left on the political spectrum and describe themselves as the anti-capitalists, anti-globalization, anarchists, and anti-fascists who emerged on "May 1 from hell".

Credit: AP

A protester holds a placard with the face of Macron reading 'They have to come for me' during a protest in Paris. Credit: AP

Over fears of violence and clashes breaking out, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, last week ordered an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital. A state visit to France by Britain's King Charles III was cancelled last month due to the unrest as French protesters charred the main entrance to the town hall in Bordeaux and other landmarks.

The Interior Minister declared that more than 1,000 “radical” troublemakers, also latched on to marches in Paris from overseas, who came with a goal to "destroy, to injure and to kill police officers and gendarmes." As Macron remains defiant, the latest round of protests have prompted him to indefinitely postpone a planned state visit to UK's King Charles III coronation this week.

Protesters march with flares during a demonstration in Nantes, western France. Credit: AP

Youths stand by burning garbage cans during a demonstration. Credit: AP

A man sits near a window broken by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde Square, in Paris. Credit: AP

Protesters clash with police officers. Credit: AP