France Calls UK COVID Laws 'discriminatory' As Country Left Out Of 'Amber List'

France expressed displeasure on its exemption from England sanctioned 'amber' country list. French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune called the decision "discriminatory towards French people." The statement from Mr. Beaune has come at the heels of the UK COVID laws that have allowed fully vaccinated European Union citizens, except France, to enter England without having to quarantine. France has failed to understand why it was excluded from the list, he added in dismay.

According to the statement issued on traveling relaxations in England, fully-vaccinated travelers with verified proof approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or European Medicines Agency will be allowed to travel into England from any country. These approved travelers will not be deemed to self-isolate at home or quarantine centers unless they are tested positive on arrival, the British government announced on July 28, Wednesday. However, under the revised relaxation only France was left out from the "amber" list, which highly displeased the French government. Beaune also regretted that even though the Americans were allowed to enter England, several citizens of the European Union will remain barred from entering the country. According to reports, fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed to enter England once they test negative on arrival.

The UK explains why it estranged France

The UK government explained that the UK COVID laws singled out France over concerns about the prevalent Beta and Delta variant of the virus in France, which has prompted them to take the drastic measure, since, both the strains are highly resistant to the vaccine. It is excessive and makes no sense in terms of health policy since only fewer than 5 per cent reports have been found of Delta variant, Mr. Beaune said. The strains were reported from the outskirts, mainly overseas territories, from where very few people fly into the British nation.

French Covid cases skyrocket amidst lockdown and protests.

Meanwhile, French lawmakers approve the controversial law to allow only vaccinated people with privileged access called "health pass" to enter eateries and avail intercity transport since August. The decision delivered on Monday has drawn nationwide protests over the past two weeks. The aim of the government is to drive up vaccination rates, which heart begin to plateau in the recent weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. Following the announcement coronavirus vaccine, booking platforms recorded a surgeon appointment booking within hours. About 40 million residents, which is about 60% of the population have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Another 4 million doses have been administered over the past two weeks in France.

France has witnessed a steep surge in Covid-19 cases since July. The European country topped the daily caseload of 25,000 on July 28. As many as 27,934 cases were recorded on Wednesday, which jumped the case average to 2,24,325 from July 15- July 28.

(Image input: AP)