France Cancels New Year's Eve Fireworks Amid Concerns Over Omicron Transmission

Amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, France's capital Paris has announced the cancellation of traditional fireworks held at Champs-Élysées avenue on the eve of New Year. On Saturday, Paris town hall announced that the fireworks display scheduled for December 31 has been cancelled. "Following the government's instructions, and at the request of the police headquarters and the health authorities, the City of Paris declares that the December 31 festivities on the Champs-Élysées will be cancelled," stated the town hall in a press release as reported by BFM Paris - a local media outlet.

Addressing a press conference a day earlier, French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged the mayors to forego New year celebrations owing to the recurrence of the pandemic in the country. "We hope that the year 2022 will allow us to experience happy times together, and we wish you a fantastic end-of-year celebration with your loved ones," Castex was reported as saying by the BFM Paris. Last week, France's health minister Olivier Veran stated that the country will prepare a "white plan" to deal with the medical emergency-like situation amid soaring cases of the Omicron variant.

France has tightened inter-border travel restrictions

The country has opted to tighten inter-border travel restrictions in a bid to combat the spread of the new COVID strain. Last week, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal announced at the weekly Defense Council meeting that all visitors from countries outside the European Union (EU) will be required to produce mandatory negative COVID certificate upon arrival, reported Independent. It is pertinent to mention here that the new variant has been categorised as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation. According to a statistical analysis undertaken by South African scientists, the Omicron variant could overtake Delta as the most dominant variant by 2022, reported Sputnik.

Image: Shutterstock/Pixabay/AP