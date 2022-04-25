'France Chose Certainty & Values': World Leaders Commend Emmanuel Macron On Re-election

French President Emmanuel Macron became the youngest in the country to win a second term on Sunday with a comfortable majority, triggering relief among Western nation leaders. The re-election of the 44-year-old pro-Western Centrist at the run-off meant a halt to the upheaval of far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen amid the Russian war. Congratulatory messages poured in for Macron from across the European Union (EU) nations and others.

World leaders congratulate Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson became the first leader to congratulate Macron on his victory. In a tweet, Johnson stated that Britain is looking forward to continuing to work together on issues" of common interest.

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.



European Council President Ursula Von der Leyen also took to Twitter to commend the French President for his re-election. "Together we will move France and Europe advance," she wrote in French.

Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo termed the victory of Macron as the reemergence of "certainty and values of Enlightenment."

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel also said he looks forward to continuing the "common European project."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted his hope to "continue extensive and constructive cooperation in EU and NATO."

A spectrum of German politicians, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended heartfelt felicitations to Macron. "Your constituents send strong commitment to Europe today," Scholz wrote in a Twitter post.

Last but not the least, US President Joe Biden also praised Macron for his re-election. Stating that France will remain a key partner in addressing global challenges, Biden in his Twitter post wrote that the US "looks forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change."

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 24, 2022

Italian President Mario Draghi, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, and leaders of Sweden, Romania Lithuania, Finland, the Netherlands, and Greece also greeted Macron for his victory. Irish premier Michael Martin sent his congratulations saying "it is important that we have a President in Paris who is as committed as he is to the fundamental values of the European Union and its success." The list of congratulatory messages also included Alastair Campbell who hailed France for "deciding against having a Trump or Brexit moment."

According to exit polls, Macron secured a 58.2% share of the vote against Le Pen, who scored 41.8%. Le Pen conceded her defeat acknowledging that "numerous" voters fast ballots for Macron to avoid a fierce far-right leader. Pen also said that was already preparing for June legislative elections, adding that she would "never abandon" France. Following the massive victory, Macron delivered his speech against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, saying that he will reunite the country that has been divided by "doubts."

(Image: AP)