France Could Impose Financial Sanctions On Poland Over Its Judiciary Reforms: Reports

As Poland's Constitutional Court declared the Polish Constitution superior to the EU laws, France is reportedly planning to slap sanctions, including financial ones, reported news agency Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the report, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune condemned the decision of Poland to call its court superior to the EU laws and confirmed taking action against the country. Notably, the announcement from France came after Poland’s top court had ruled that the key articles of EU laws were 'incompatible' with the nation's constitution.

The ruling sparked fears that Poland could follow British suit and exit the 27-nation bloc, prompting calls for major demonstrations nationwide.

"First of all, it is necessary to continue the political dialogue ... But if the dialogue brings no fruit, there may be various sanctions, including financial ones," Sputnik quoted Beaune as saying to the LCI broadcaster.

According to the news agency, the French Secretary of State for European Affairs stressed that Poland joined the European Union with its own choice and could leave "if it has any ambition to disrespect it".

"Europe is a sovereign, collective choice. Nobody forces anyone to join the European Union. You can leave it, as we saw in the Brexit example," Sputnik quoted Beaune.

EU will consider imposing sanctions if other countries follow Poland: Beaune

Notably, Poland joined the European Union in 2004. However, he noted that Warsaw did not want to leave the European Union and said that the country was taking risks by not following the general rules. Further, he reiterated that France would proffer an opportunity to Poland to clarify the situation.

"We will provide the Polish Prime Minister with the opportunity to explain the position. He did this in the European Parliament on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it was not very persuasive. He was, rather, aimed at provocation," Sputnik quoted Beaune as saying.

The Frenchman stressed that the bloc would consider imposing sanctions on countries like Poland if it does not change its position in the coming months.

Poland PM dismisses speculation of 'Polexit'

Critics have accused the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party of politicising the judiciary since taking office in 2015. On October 10, Foreign Ministers of both Germany and France rebuked Poland, saying that EU membership relied upon "complete and unconditional adherence to common values and rules" and this was not simply a moral commitment but also a legal commitment.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that Poland’s exit was now a “de facto risk”. However, Poland PM Mateusz Morawiecki defended the controversial ruling by saying that the nation wants the rights to be respected. But Morawiecki also insisted that Poland’s place is and will be in the European family of nations. The PiS has also said that it has no plans for what some are calling the “Polexit”.

Image: Twitter/@CBeaune/AP