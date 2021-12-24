France: COVID-19 Boosters To Be Given Three Months After Full Course Of Vaccination

The Omicron variant continues to spread around the world, prompting countries to take relevant measures to combat the new variant. In order to do that, France has shortened the time between primary vaccination and booster dose announcing that COVID-19 boosters can be given three months following the first full course of shots. France's Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) regulator suggests that boosters should be given to teenagers aged 12 to 17 in order to protect them.

HAS stated that the dual goal is to restrict the number of new cases of infection and dangerous variants as much as possible while also avoiding the saturation of healthcare facilities. The announcement comes after the Directorate General of Health (DGS) of France approached the HAS to assess the relevance of various measures with the goal of speeding up the vaccination campaign and providing the best possible protection for people at risk of developing severe disease, according to a press release by HAS.

For several weeks, France has been dealing with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the country, which is more contagious than the Delta variant and appears to evade vaccinations but it is said that Omicron is less severe than Delta, which means it can infect quickly but the ramifications will be less severe. According to HAS, the vaccines currently used in France are effective against non-serious symptomatic forms of the Omicron variant at 1-2 months but lose their effectiveness more quickly than with previous variants, which is the main reason why they have decided to shorten the time between primary vaccination and the booster dose.

A study suggests that accelerating the administration of booster doses could minimise the size of peak hospitalizations by 9% to 17%, according to HAS. Aside from shortening the period between the initial vaccination and the booster shot, the HAS stated that this reduced vaccination schedule was effective and safe. HAS also suggested that a booster dose with the recommended mRNA vaccines has good tolerance and satisfactory immune response.

As of now, France has seen 8,549,169 confirmed cases and 119,552 deaths, according to WHO. Around 52 million people have received their first dose of vaccine, while 49 million have received two doses of vaccine. More than 19 million people have received their booster shots in France.

