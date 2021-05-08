France Decides To Impose 10-day Quarantine For Arrivals From Pakistan, 6 Other Countries

France has decided to impose mandatory 10-day quarantine restrictions on travellers from Pakistan and six other countries owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision was announced by the country's Interior Ministry on Friday. A report by CNN cited an update on the French Interior Ministry's website and stated that Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have been included in the list.

With this decision, the total number of countries subject to a travel quarantine in France has now risen to 12. Earlier, France had decided to impose a compulsory 10-day quarantine for travellers coming from India, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa. CNN further reported that travellers coming from the French department of Guiana will also be expected to quarantine for 10-days.

"France cannot take the risk of new variants lightly," said French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal while stating that the new countries will be added to the quarantine list soon. In another development, Malaysia has announced a travel ban for Pakistan and several other Asian countries over rising cases of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks.

France finds the first cases of COVID-19 variant affecting India

Meanwhile, France had earlier announced that it had detected the first cases of the virus variant that is sweeping over India, just as the French president outlined a national reopening plan after six months of virus restrictions. The country's Health Ministry had announced that three people had tested positive for the new variant in the Bouches-du-Rhone and Lot et Garonne regions of southern France. All three had travelled to India and were under medical observation.

Therefore, the authorities were seeking to trace their contacts and investigating other suspected cases, the ministry had said. Moreover, it had also stated that the variants had been detected in at least six other European countries. France had stepped-up measures for travellers arriving from India as well as some other countries where variants are spreading. President Emmanuel Macron had laid out a four-stage reopening process aimed at boosting the economy and welcoming back the tourists. All restrictions will be lifted by June 30.

(With agency inputs)