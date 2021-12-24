France Declassifies Archives Related To 12-year Algerian War As PM Macron Keeps His Word

Nearly nine months after French President Emmanuel Macron announced to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to Algeria's 1954-66 war, the concerned department has finally unveiled archives of court cases and police investigations. According to the announcement of the Official Journal of the French Republic, the classified documents contain decades-old court cases and police investigations related to the Algerian war (1954-1966).

"This decree provides free distribution of... state archives' materials of cases related to the Algerian War between 1 November 1954, and 31 December 1966, and stored in the national archives", news agency Sputnik quoted the statement of Journal of the French Republic.

It said that the archive also includes formal communication shared between Algeria and the French Foreign Ministry. The archives were classified for 75 years and could be accessed only by authorized personnel, according to the Journal of the French Republic.

It is worth mentioning that the development came after incumbent Prime Minister Macron said his government would ensure friendly relations with Algeria - a country in North Africa that had faced the brunt of the French Army for nearly 132 years. During his visit to the Elysee Palace in Paris in March, he assured the researchers to make the process of obtaining war-related documents more convenient. Notably, the classified documents were previously being held secret for national security purposes.

Macron plans to attend three commemoration ceremonies

Under French laws, almost all archives of the French state, including the ones on defence and security issues, should be made available to the public after 50 years, except information that could compromise some people's security. Yet, a complex and long request process was preventing researchers and academics from working on these archives.

The new procedure will significantly reduce the delay, according to the French presidency. Evidently, Macron is the first Prime Minister of France who has openly acknowledged the pain of the thousands of Algerians killed during the war.

Earlier in March 2021, he admitted that the French military had used systematic torture during the war. During his visit to Paris this year, he announced attending three commemoration ceremonies by next year, which will mark the 60th anniversary of the end of Algeria's war for independence.

