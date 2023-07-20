France Detained 3,800 People During Week-long Unrest Following Police Shooting

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Wednesday revealed that close to 3,800 individuals were arrested during the week of unrest that engulfed the nation after a teenager was fatally shot by the police near Paris.

During a hearing at Parliament's legal commission, Darmanin stated that these people were effectively removed from the streets. Justifying the move, he said the action was taken to prevent further harm and the targeting of public buildings and individuals.

"All in all, nearly 3,800 people were arrested and thus removed from the streets, preventing them from doing harm and attacking public buildings and people," said the minister.

The minister reported that the police utilised street camera footage to analyse and identify an additional 345 suspects, leading to their successful detention after the rioting.

According to Darmanin's estimation, around one-third of those arrested during the week of unrest were child rioters. The average age of the detained individuals was approximately 17 to 18 years old, and a significant majority, approximately 90%, were French nationals. Surprisingly, about 60% of the apprehended individuals had no prior police record.

What caused unrest in France?

On July 6, French President Emmanuel Macron appealed for order and calm in response to the several days of unrest that had erupted across France. The protests were triggered by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy, Nahel Merzouk.

The police officer involved in the shooting, who stands accused of the homicide of Nahel Merzouk, is currently in custody. He is facing charges of voluntary homicide. A judge in Versailles denied his request for release while further investigations are underway.

“We all lived through an important moment in the life of our nation,” Macron said in the southern city of Pau on the edge of the Pyrenees. He said that France now needs “order, calm, unity. And then to work on the deep causes of what happened.”

The series of violent protests resulted in significant damage to hundreds of mayoral offices throughout the country, as well as the destruction of thousands of public and private vehicles through arson.

The unrest also reignited discussions in France concerning the presence of systemic racism within the police force. In response to the situation, the UN human rights commissioner called on France to tackle the underlying problems of racism and discrimination deeply ingrained within law enforcement.