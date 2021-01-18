France Discusses Border Restrictions With Various EU Nations To Curb COVID-19 Spread

On Sunday, January 17, Minister of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry Clement Beaune said that France was discussing measures to strengthen border control inside the EU with other European countries. This comes as a measure to protect the novel coronavirus from spreading. However, he said that the final decision will only be made in the coming days.

Strengthening control

Clement Beaune, according to ANI said, “Yes, we are considering strengthening controls [at borders] inside the EU. It does not mean the closure of borders - especially for those working at borders. We need goods to circulate so that personnel could continue working. But yes, it is possible. We have not announced it yet, because we are discussing it with European countries”.

Earlier, France joined several other countries in suspending traffic coming from the United Kingdom. This new Coronavirus strain is likely to spread more easily and more quickly and is also harder to detect. Taking to Twitter, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said, "Considering the new health risks and pending their assessment, all arrivals from the United Kingdom to France are suspended from midnight for 48 hours for all transport means”.

According to Jean Castex, France will use the 2-day pause to clarify the health situation in the UK and coordinate a common response strategy with EU member states. This comes after the UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, on Sunday said that the new COVID-19 strain is "out of control". According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, France has a total of 2,910,989 cases with 70,283 fatalities.

