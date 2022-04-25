France Elections: Emmanuel Macron Emerges Victorious Over Le Penn, As Per Projections

Emmanuel Macron has defeated his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in the second round of France’s presidential elections, early projections have shown. Macron, a centrist leader, secured 58.2 percent of the votes to far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s 4.8 percent. If the projections turn out accurate, it would mark the first time since 2002 that the French population re-elects their incumbent president.

While Macron has pledged to strengthen France’s sovereignty and fight Islamic terrorism, Le Penn has focused on pulling her country out of the EU and altering laws of religious animal slaughter. The 44-year-old Macron won the first round of the election with 27.8% of the votes on April 10. Meanwhile, Le Pen, who received 23.1% of the first-round vote, is running for the presidency for the third time. The 53-year-old nationalist politician is aspiring to be the country's first female president.

Notably, all recent opinion polls have pointed to the 44-year-old pro-European centrist winning, although the margin over his 53-year-old nationalist opponent varies widely, ranging from 6 to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll. According to reports, a record-high percentage of individuals will either vote blank or not vote at all.

French economy becomes focal point of elections

Rafting the cost of living in the prime agenda of nationalist leader Le Pen, which has more than often priortised in her address. She aims to cut income tax for all under the 30s and reduce VAT on fuel from 20% to 5.5%. She also wants to abolish VAT from 100 other essential items and raise wages by 10%, however, making the increase free from employer tax contribution. She also promised to increase teachers' salaries at the rate of 3% for the next five years.

In contrast, Macron has already spent billions of euros on capping energy bills, which he says are "twice as effective" when compared to slashing VAT. He too wants to increase the payment of teachers in return for added responsibilities. Similar to Le Pen, he also wants to offer an untaxed bonus but up to €6,000.