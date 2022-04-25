Last Updated:

France: Emmanuel Macron's Presidential Poll Victory Marked With Protests In Paris, Lyon

Emmanuel Macron won the second round of the French Presidential elections, securing 54.81% votes, and was re-elected for a 2nd term as the President of France.

France

After Emmanuel Macron won the second round of French Presidential elections on Sunday, protests erupted in France's capital Paris. Police had to use used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. At the Place de la Republique in Paris, people gathered to protest following the result of the 2022 French presidential election that saw Emmanuel Macron re-elected as President of France for a second term on Sunday.

Videos posted on social media show police deploying tear gas to disperse a crowd comprising mostly young people in central Paris. Not just in Paris, but protests also erupted in Lyon, where demonstrators were seen tossing pyrotechnics onto a police vehicle. Meanwhile, police baton charged dozens of people gathering for the protest.

French presidential elections: Macron received 54.81% of the vote

After analysing 80% of the ballots in the second round of the election, the French Interior Ministry announced that incumbent President Emmanuel Macron had received 54.81% of the vote, with far-right presidential contender Marine Le Pen receiving 45.19%. However, with a significant number of electors unwilling to vote for either Macron or Le Pen, the abstention rate was expected to reach its highest level since 1969. University students in France have been protesting the lack of proper decisions in the presidential election, according to local media reports.

Macron acknowledged in his victory speech that many people voted for him merely to keep Le Pen out. He stated that many people in this country voted for him not because they agree with his views, but to keep the far-right out. The French President further said that he wants to appreciate them and recognise that he will owe them a debt in the future and that no one in France will be forgotten, according to ABC News

World leaders congratulate Macron after victory in presidential polls

After Macron won the election, world leaders began congratulating him. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison congratulated Marcon and called it a great expression of liberal democracy. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Macron for his second term as French President. UK PM Boris Johnson expressed his desire to work with Macron again.

