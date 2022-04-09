France: Far-right Leader Vows To Fine Muslims For Wearing Headscarves As Elections Near

As presidential elections are around the corner in France, candidates are actively campaigning and delivering public remarks ahead of Sunday's vote (April 10). Marine Le Pen, a far-right presidential contender and opponent of Emanuel Macron, promised on Thursday to penalize Muslims who wear headscarves/burqas in public. The contender made one last push for votes three days before a tightening election.

President Emmanuel Macron built an insurmountable lead before Sunday's first round of voting, but Le Pen has closed the gap and reckons she has a realistic chance of winning the April 24 run-off. With the leading right- and left-wing parties in France in disarray, far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is on track to finish third, and he still believes he can force a run-off.

Presidential contender Le Pen explained how her pledge to ban the headscarf in all public places would be accomplished to RTL radio, adding that it would be enforced by police in the same way as seatbelts are mandatory in cars.

"People will be given a fine in the same way that it is illegal to not wear your seat belt. It seems to me that the police are very much able to enforce this measure," Contender Marine Le Pen remarked.

Le Pen has stated that she intends to leverage referendums to try to avoid constitutional challenges to several of her proposed reforms, which she claims are discriminatory and infringe on human liberties.

Previous French legislation prohibiting visible religious symbols in schools or full-face coverings in public was approved because it applied to all citizens and in specified circumstances. In this year's campaign, Marine Le Pen has scaled back her anti-immigration vitriol in order to concentrate on household expenditure, putting her closer than ever to power, according to polls.

According to recent polls, Marine Le Pen will be within striking distance of centrist Macron if two of them win the first round of voting on Sunday.

A second-round run-off election is scheduled for April 24, with polls showing Macron leading Le Pen by a slim margin of 54 percent to 46 percent. Melenchon is also on the rise ahead of the election, proclaiming that he has the potential to surprise voters.

A month ago, Le Pen was lagging President Macron by 10 points in the fight for a spot in the second round against him. She can be seen as the obvious frontrunner to contest him for the president following Sunday's first round.Le Pen will hold her final campaign rally in Perpignan, a southern bastion where her National Rally party has long enjoyed strong support and currently controls the local council.

Ukraine's crisis, as well as the strains on the health-care system after two years of Covid-19, are among the top voter concerns, lingering only inflation and incomes.