France: Far-right Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Backs His Remarks Even After Court Verdict

On Tuesday, France's far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour stated that he has no regret about his comments made over unaccompanied migrant children in 2020. He has also been convicted of inciting racial hatred after his comments and was fined over $11,000 by a Paris court on January 17. Commenting about unaccompanied migrant children, Zemmour had said that they were "thieves, killers, rapists" and should immediately be sent back. "I have no regrets and would repeat what I said. I was convicted for inciting racial hatred. But I had no idea that underage foreigners were a race. It's not a race," he told French broadcaster BFM TV as reported by Sputnik.

The presidential candidate contended that the court's decision is solely political, with the goal of avoiding the migrant issue from being linked to the surge in crime in France. Zemmour, who has twice been convicted of hate speech, went on trial in November last year on accusations of "public insult" and "incitement to hatred against a group of people based on their ethnic, national, racial, or religious background, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The report stated that former broadcaster Zemmour is well-known for his anti-Islam and anti-immigration views.

Zemmour's lawyer to appeal against verdict

Zemmour also faces jail terms if he fails to pay the fine to the court, however, his lawyer Olivier Pardo stated that he would appeal against the verdict. According to Samuel Thomas, president of Maisons des Potes - a network of anti-racist organisations, the punishment meted out to Zemmour is "quite moderate." "We had hoped for him to be deprived of civic rights. When you are inciting racial hatred, you are also responsible for crimes that are committed by far-right thugs," Thomas stated as per the AP. It is to mention that the far-right presidential candidate has already been investigated 16 times in total over incendiary remarks on immigration and Islam.

Zemmour is one of the most formidable opponents to centrist President Macron

Earlier in 2011, a French court had fined Zemmour for saying that the majority of drug dealers are either Black or Arab. He was fined again in 2018 for statements concerning a "Muslim invasion" of France. Despite his anti-Islam and anti-immigration comments, Zemmour is one of the most formidable opponents to centrist President Emmanuel Macron. According to polls, France's far-right presidential candidate is in second place in the April election and he could get roughly 11% of the first-round vote, as per BBC.

Image: AP