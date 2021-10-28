France Fines 2 British Boats, Detains 1 Amid Escalating Dispute Over Fishing Licenses

French authorities penalised two British fishing vessels and detained one at the port amid growing disagreement over fishing licenses that have exacerbated tensions following the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. Meanwhile, the British government has warned France that it will reciprocate if French officials carry out threats made late Wednesday to ban British boats from several French ports and intensify security checks on British ships. France has also hinted at limiting electricity supply to the Channel Islands, which are British Crown possessions off the French coast, reported The Associated Press (AP).

"We believe these are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner. The measures being threatened do not appear to be compatible with the trade and cooperation agreement or wider international law, and if carried through will be met with an appropriate and calibrated response," UK Environment Secretary George Eustice was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Since the United Kingdom exited the EU's economic orbit at the start of the year, relations between London and Paris have deteriorated as the two countries try to figure out how to go post-Brexit. The United Kingdom and the Channel Island of Jersey refused hundreds of French fishing vessels authorisation to operate in their territorial seas last month, prompting outrage in France. The limits, according to France, are in violation of the post-Brexit deal agreed by the British government when it left the European Union.

UK claims to have approved 98% of European vessel fishing licence applications

Following weeks of negotiations, British officials have awarded more fishing licences, but only half of what France believes it is "entitled to," according to French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal. "We worked with the British and provided them with all of the needed data, documents, and facts to support the licencing demands but now our patience has reached its limit," he added as reported by The AP. However, the British government claims to have approved 98% of European vessel fishing licence applications, but there is a dispute about 31 vessels that the UK claims did not provide documentation to back their applications.

According to French Sea Ministry, the fines were imposed as a result of increased boating and licence inspections as part of a tightening of regulations in the Channel, in the context of discussions on licences with the United Kingdom and the European Commission. Notably, Jersey is a British Crown dependent outside of the UK, located approximately 14 miles off the coast of France. As a result, it has authority over who is permitted to fish in its territorial waters. It has given licences based on its interpretation of the UK-EU trade agreement, and France has been accused of acting arbitrarily.

