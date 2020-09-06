France Health Minister Asks To Stay 'vigilant', Warns Of More Severe Cases In Next 15 Days

On September 5, France warned people to stay more vigilant as the coronavirus cases were expected to rise and more people were expected to be hospitalized in intensive care units (ICU) in weeks ahead. France Health Minister Olivier Veran said at a televised interview that while nationwide lockdown was ruled out at the moment, France would have to opt for other methods to fight against the second wave of infection of the malignant coronavirus. He emphasized on widespread testing and contact tracing to detect new cases to isolate them.

In recent weeks, France witnessed a drastic surge in the coronavirus cases as over 8,975 new confirmed cases of novel COVDI-19 disease were recorded on September 4, a shocking 1,500 higher than the previous daily peak of 7,578 on March 3. At that time, France had imposed Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdown. As of September 6, the death toll in France stood at 30,686. Speaking to the press, Vera said, that France wasn’t experiencing the same epidemic wave as it had as of last spring. He assured that the curve was proceeding on a slower trend but one that must alert the authorities. An average of 1,500 to 2,000 people have been hospitalized in the past week, he added. As many as 55 patients were admitted in the ICU and were critical, Veran mentioned. He called for extreme vigilance and cautions in days to come, warning, that the next 15 days might witness a spike there was in the initial wave.

"We can’t bring the country to a halt. But we’d consider targeted confinement if the situation calls for it—President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Paris magazine," according to an AP report.

Read: COVID-19: Record 227-case Spike In Amravati, 3 Deaths

Read: US Election 2020: Kamala Harris Touts Trump's Push For COVID-19 Vaccine As Re-election Bid

France is in a “risky situation”

Earlier, France's health minister said in an interview with a leading state daily Journal Du Dimanche that coronavirus is infecting the population under 40 four more times than the population over the age of 65. While the COVID-19 affected the elderly and more vulnerable, it was mainly the younger population that was now circulating the virus, Olivier Veran said.

The higher number of cases in France isn’t solely due to “increased testing” but infections were on the rise among the youngsters, he said, adding, that France is in a “risky situation”.

Italy, like France, had surpassed the COVID-19 death peak and highest number of cases on record between March and April. In another noticeable rise, indicating the onslaught of cases from the second wave, Australia registered over 17 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours on August 22. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said at a press conference that the state witnessed 208 new infections, all in 24 hours almost halfway through the six-week lockdown. “We’re going to defeat this second wave,” Andrews said in the press address.

Read: COVID-19: France To Impose 14-day Quarantine On People Travelling From UK

Read: Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Soars To 4,891 As Russia Tests 'Sputnik V' Vaccine