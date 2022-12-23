France Hosp Evacuated After 88-year-old Turns Up With WWI Artillery Shell Stuck In Rectum

Doctors were left shocked after an 88-year-old French man came to a hospital with a literal artillery shell stuck in his rectum. The artillery shell has historical relevance since the shell belonged to the period of World War I. According to the French news organisation Var-Matin, the advent of the French senior citizen led to the evacuation of the entire hospital since it was feared that the antique bomb has the potential to explode.

On December 17 evening, the unnamed senior citizen arrived at the Sainte Musse Hospital in Toulon. The hospital is located in the south of France and the French man hoped that the doctors will be able to remove the 8-inch World War-I artillery shell stuck in his body. While the hospital was evacuated to avoid any accidents, the bomb experts, who were called upon stated that there was “little risk” of the World War I shell getting exploded.

Hospital claims shell was inserted for sexual pleasure

The shell which was 8-inches long and 2 inches wide was removed by the medical staff with precaution. The hospital claimed that the 88-year-old man inserted the shell in his bottom for sexual pleasure. Speaking on the peculiar incident, a spokesperson from the Sainte Musse Hospital said, “An emergency occurred from 9 pm to 11.30 pm on Saturday that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies.” “We had to manage the risk in a reactive framework. When in doubt, we took all the precautions,” the spokesperson added. According to the French news agency Var-Matin, the bomb was a collector’s item from the WW1 and was commonly used by the French military in the 1900s.