France Introduces Widespread COVID Booster Shots For People Over 65 Years Amid Delta Spike

As the delta variant spreads across France, the country began providing COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to adults over 65 and those with underlying health issues on Wednesday. France is the first major EU country to make booster shots widely available. Many nations are still having difficulty administering the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked for a freeze on booster shots as well as urging states to donate vaccines to countries in need. In France, people can obtain a shot if they've been completely vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for at least six months. Those who received the single dose from Johnson & Johnson vaccine can obtain a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot at least four weeks later.

18 million people are eligible for a booster dose

On September 12, a nationwide booster campaign for nursing homes will begin. According to the Ministry of Health, over 18 million people are expected to be eligible for the booster dose. The French government acted on the advice of the country's health authority, the HAS stated that the reduction over time has the greatest impact on older people and those with underlying health issues.

On Wednesday, Bernard Weill, the 68-year-old founder of the French fashion company Weill, received a booster shot as well. He stated, "when you’re in good health and people around you are in good health, that’s what matters and those (the injections) are only very small details. So nothing to worry about and nothing to care about." In France, the booster shot was already accessible for some of the most vulnerable people, such as transplant recipients and those with compromised immune systems. The French government has yet to make a judgment on whether or not the campaign should be extended to the entire population.

44 million people in France are fully vaccinated

Since July, France has been dealing with a high number of confirmed cases, with a minor drop in recent weeks from over 23,000 per day in mid-August to 17,000 presently. However, many people are concerned that the trend will reverse when students return to school on Thursday following their summer vacation. Almost 44 million people in France are fully vaccinated, accounting for 65.6 per cent of the population. The European Medicines Agency is evaluating data to see if booster shots are needed, prompting France to launch its campaign.

(Inputs from AP News, Image- AP)