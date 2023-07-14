Last Updated:

France Is Committed To Providing A Conducive Visa Policy For Indian Students, Says Macron

Will make conducive Visa policy for young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint presser with PM Modi.

Macron joint pc Modi

French President Macron delivers remarks at a press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14, 2023 in Paris, France | Image: ANI


French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint press briefing on Friday after the duo led delegation-level talks on wide ranging topics between India and France. Speaking at the joint presser, Macron addressed the issue of visas for overseas Indian students and said France wants to make a conducive visa policy for the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in Paris.

PM Modi's address to Indian diaspora

Macron's remarks come after PM Modi on Thursday, addressed the Indian Diaspora event at La Seine Musicale in Paris, where he shared news with the diaspora community living in the country. He announced that a decision has been made to grant a long-term post-study visa of 5 years to Indian students pursuing their Master's degree in France.

Addressing the diaspora, the PM had stated, “The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a 2-year post study work visa. Now it has also been decided that Indians pursuing Masters in France will be given a long-term post-study-visa of 5 years."

Talking about connecting the academicians and professionals to India, PM Modi said, “Friends, there are many people in France who are associated with academia and research, such as teachers and professors. When I meet academicians and professionals from abroad, they also say that how can they relate the experience, knowledge and experience they have with India. And let me give you some good news that we have respected these teachers as well. It has been made easier for such friends to study in Indian institutions.”

