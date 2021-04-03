France: Is The New Coronavirus Mutation Resistant To Vaccines And More Transmissible?

Over the span of the past few weeks, France has witnessed an alarming surge in its COVID-19 cases which has now resulted in the reimposition of nationwide lockdown. Earlier this week, scientists detected two new mutations in the country capital Paris, which they said was more transmissible than those previously detected. France, which has reported over 18 variants till now, has recorded over 4,802,463 cases and 96,438 fatalities, as per John Hopkins University.

Triggered by a mutation, first found in Kent, UK, the European nation is amidst a third wave of infection. However, what has now left the experts in the country worried about whether existing vaccines could stop the spread of new variants. Speaking about the same to Daily Mail, The London General Practice GP, Dr Sam Bennett confirmed that jabs were effective, however, he wanted that loosening of restrictions could prove fatal. Other experts, joined by vaccine manufacturers have also claimed efficiency against mutations.

Two new variants

Speaking to state-owned radio France Inter, virologist Dr Jean-Michel Pawlotsky confirmed that the country had identified two new “interesting'' mutations. "We have identified two mutations that are interesting. The 501Y mutation, which seems linked to increased transmissibility of the virus. And another mutation in position 452, which has been suggested to potentially decrease sensitivity to the effect of vaccination." However, he said that the available COVID-19 vaccine was “still the best” and “most effective way” to avoid developing coronavirus symptoms.

Just two days ago, French authorities ordered a third nationwide lockdown for a month, including in Paris amid the recent surge of coronavirus cases. In a televised address on March 31, the French President announced the immediate closure of all schools and non-essential businesses, issuing home confinement orders, extending the previously enforced 7 pm curfew to tougher restrictions. “We don’t have to lock ourselves in but we need to limit our contacts,” Macron told the French population. “We tried to push back this day for as long as possible – but unfortunately it has now arrived,” he continued. “We will lose control if we do not act now,” Macron stressed.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)