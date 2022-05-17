France: Jean Castex Resigns, Elisabeth Borne Named New Prime Minister

After Jean Castex submitted his resignation as the Prime Minister of France on Monday, Labour Minister Elisabeth Bourne was named the new Prime Miniter of the country by President Emmanuel Macron who started his second term last month. This sets the stage for a cabinet reshuffle. Bourne has become the first woman in three decades to hold the position. Edith Cresson, who served under President Francois Mitterrand from May 1991 to April 1992, was the first woman to lead a French cabinet till now.

President Macron has accepted Prime Minister Jean Castex's resignation, the prime minister's office announced Monday. The Élysée Palace, which is the official residence of the President of France announced on Monday that President Emmanuel Macron picked Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister, making her the first woman to lead the French government in almost 30 years. Élysée Palace also stated that Borne has been tasked with building a cabinet.

Castex presented his resignation in the Elysee presidential palace

Castex presented his resignation in the Elysee presidential palace. Elisabeth Borne was the frontrunner for the position. Macron and his new Prime Minister will now hold talks in the coming days to name France's entire new government. In France, Presidents frequently have multiple prime ministers during their mandates.

Following Macron's re-election to the French presidency in April, Castex's move would open the way for a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle. Macron earlier said he is looking for someone with green and social policy credentials to serve as the next prime minister. His supporters predict that he would appoint a woman, the first since Edith Cresson temporarily held the position during the early 1990s.

France's new prime minister's first task will be to ensure that Macron's centrist party and its allies do well in the June parliamentary elections in France, according to AP News. The two-round vote will determine which political party holds the majority of seats in the National Assembly, which has final authority over the Senate in France's legislative process. If Macron's party obtains a majority in the Assembly, the prime minister will have to make sure that the president's promised pension adjustments, such as raising the retirement age from 62 to 65, are implemented.

Image: AP