France: Jeffrey Epstein's Close Ally Jean-Luc Brunel Found Hanging In Jail Cell

Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, a modelling agent who had been facing charges of sexual abuse along with disgraced US financier, Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his French jail cell on Saturday morning. According to multiple media reports, he was found hanging in prison where he had been facing charges on allegations of rape and trafficking of minors.

Brunel was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 as part of a broad French probe unleashed by the US sex-trafficking charges against Epstein. Since then, as per an AP report, he had been denying any wrongdoing and said via his lawyer that he was willing to talk to investigators. Brunel’s legal team had constantly complained about the conditions of his detention and sought to have him released pending trial.

The victims of the alleged abuse case expressed shock and dismay that the agent, Jean Luc Brunel, will never face trial, AP reported. Paris police said they have been investigating the death and the timeline of his case.

When the American news agency questioned the circumstances of Brunel's death, his lawyers denied revealing the circumstances.

Victims express shock, frustration

Born in Paris, Brunel was considered a frequent companion of Epstein. He was also believed central to the French investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of women, including minors, by the US financier and his circle. According to AP, Epstein traveled often to France and had apartments in Paris.

Numerous women who recognised themselves as sufferers have spoken to police since the French probe was opened some three years ago. Several times, the victims expressed frustration with the slow pace of the investigation. One of the victims, Thysia Huisman, said the news of Brunel’s death sent her into “shock.”

“It makes me angry because I’ve been fighting for years,” Huisman, a Dutch former model who told police she was raped by Brunel as a teen, told AP. “For me, the end of this was to be in court. And now that whole ending — which would help form closure — is taken away from me,” she added.

