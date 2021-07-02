France Launches Probe Into Clothing Firms Over Forced Uyghur Labour

French magistrates recently opened an inquiry into allegations four fashion groups, including Uniqlo, profited from forced labour of the Uyghur minority in China. According to a report on the Mediapart investigative website, magistrates at the national anti-terror prosecutor’s office in Paris are probing claims the multinational companies are complicit in crimes against humanity. The case is based on a complaint lodged in April by the anti-corruption group Sherpa, the French branch of the Clean Clothes Campaign, and the Uyghur Institute of Europe, as well as by an Uyghur woman who had been held in a camp in Xinjiang, China.

As per a press note, the complaint targetted the clothing giants Inditex, Uniqlo and SMCP, as well as footwear manufacturer Skechers, which it charged concealed forced labour and crimes against humanity in the production of the goods. They accused the four companies, as well as other entities, of continuing to market goods using cotton produced in the Xinjiang region and of thus being "complicit in the serious crimes committed there". The rights groups believe that at least one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in the Xinjiang region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.

Xinjiang ‘genocide’

The inquiry by French magistrates comes amid growing calls among some western states for an investigation into whether Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide. The US, Britain and Canada have described China’s policies in Xinjiang as “genocide”. However, the Chinese government has rejected the allegations and characterised the camps, which it says are now closed, as vocational training centres to teach the Chinese language, job skills and the law in order to support economic development and combat extremism.

Amid rising concern, several major consumer brands including Uniqlo, H&M, Nike and Adidas announced last year that they would stop buying cotton from the region, leading to boycott calls in China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) also released a statement over the matter slamming foreign brands for “cutting ties” with Xinjiang cotton. The Chinese government characterised companies decision to avoid using cotton sourced from the region as an effort to undermine its economy.

The rights groups, on the other hand, accused Beijing of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour. The European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States have sanctioned several members of Xinjiang’s political and economic hierarchy in coordinated action over the allegations. The US State Department estimates that since 2017, up to two million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic minorities could have passed through the camp system, which China calls vocational training centres designed to fight extremism. Reports by Western media have also revealed that Chinese authorities were deliberately sending Uyghur women of childbearing age into forced abortions, intrauterine injections and sterilisation in the region.

IMAGE: AP



