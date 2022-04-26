France: Le Pen Sets Her Focus On Upcoming Parliament Elections After Defeat To Macron

After conceding defeat to French President Emmanuel Macron after the run-off elections on Sunday, far-right nationalist leader Marine Le Pen amassed her party members to plot the map for the upcoming parliament elections in June. Three-time presidential candidate, Le Pen, has vowed to beat Macron at the National Assembly polls. "Will not abandon France," she had said the day Emmanuel Macron comfortably secured his second term at Elysee Palace.

Pro-Western Centrist leader Macron defeated Le Pen by 58.5% to 41.5% votes. But what came as a surprise is that Le Pen acquired the highest vote count compared to the past two terms. This gave hope to the nationalist leader to look forward to turning the tables in what she calls the "third phase" of voting. Pen's dream to upturn Macron's position in the parliament comes at a time when French Prime Minister Jean Castex decided to step down to give a "new impetus" to the governance of the country during the 44-year-old President's second term.

Castex last Tuesday had said that his government would tender its resignation if Macron was re-elected as President to offer a "new driving force" for the Centrist La Republique en Marche ahead of the parliamentary polls in June.

What brought about Le Pen's loss to Macron?

As Emmanuel Macron acknowledged during his victory speech, Le Pen's far-right reform promises, including dilution from NATO, diminishing role of the European Union and alleged closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed many voters to cast vote for Macron. "Numerous" voters were guided by the desire to thwart Le Pen's populist approach, AP reported. Sympathetic to Macron's efforts towards negotiating between Russia and Ukraine and welcoming refugees, the French population also evidently took offence to Le Pen's question of why Paris was offering weapons to Kyiv.

Le Pen targets French parliament elections to beat Macron

According to reports, the right-wing National Rally Party leader on Monday met with her troops to discuss renewed approach towards representing the working-class stronghold in northern France. In her concession speech on Sunday night, Le Pen reached out to other right-wing "patriots" calling for their support to disintegrate Macron's majority in the parliament.

The French National Assembly has 577 seats with Emmanuel Macron and his Allies holding 313 of them. Le Pen now hopes to expand her hold with support from other parties. Notably, her party has only 8 seats.

Image: AP