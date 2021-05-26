France: Louvre Museum Gets Its First Women Head In Laurence Des Cars

France’s iconic The Louvre, on May 26, appointed Laurence des Cars, as its new head, marking the first time a woman would be in charge of handling the museum’s affairs ever since its inception more than two centuries ago. Des Cars, known for promoting social issues through art, is currently heading Paris’ Musee d'Orsay. She will take charge of the world’s biggest art museum in September, replacing its current head- Jean-Luc Martinez.

During her tenure at the d'Orsay, the art historian has not only increased visits from the youth but also taken a firm stance on some controversial topics including coming out in favour of restituting works looted by Nazis. It was during her leadership that the museum's 2019 exhibition "Black Models: From Gericault to Matisse" explored racial and social issues through the representation of black figures in visual arts.

Retour au @MuseeLouvre après 6 mois de jeûne. Les lumières de Claude Lorrain et les paysages de Poussin réchauffent un après-midi glacial #peinture #nicolaspoussin #claudegellée pic.twitter.com/NfYyQukV4X — abbé Sébastien COURAULT (@padreseb) May 24, 2021

The Louvre, which houses Leonardo di Vinci’s masterpiece Mona Lisa, opened with just 500 displays following the French Revolution. One of the main attractions in the French capital, the Louvre suffered major economic loss due to the COVID pandemic. It reopened last week, following a closure of more than six months. Museums, cafés and restaurant terraces across France on May 19 after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life - sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors.

Le bonheur de pouvoir ENFIN revoir le @MuseeLouvre ! Ça m’avait manqué 😍



Et vous, avez-vous visité un musée ces derniers jours ? pic.twitter.com/HIlwNEWJL2 — Culturez-vous (@CulturezVous) May 24, 2021

Carnavalet to open in three days

Treasures spanning millenniums of French history will get a fresh airing next week as the city’s famous Carnavalet museum reopens on May 29 after four years of renovations. Located in the heart of the French capital, Musée Carnavalet will now display a total of 625,000 works, many of which have been brought out of its storage for the first time. From Emperor Napoleon’s tea sets and toiletries to early photographs of the iconic Eiffel tower and coins from around 2 century BC, the enhanced collection is set to bring the city’s history back into the limelight.

