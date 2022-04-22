France: Macron Attempts To Woo Leftist Voters Ahead Of Sunday's Presidential Runoff Vote

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday wooed leftist voters on his visit to the multicultural, working-class suburb, Saint-Dennis, north of Paris ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen. Meanwhile, reflecting the wide international influence of the vote, the centrist Macron also received support from the centre-left leaders of Germany, Spain and Portugal, who called on French voters to choose him against nationalist Le Pen.

The appeals from European leaders in favour of Macron came as jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny alleged that Le Pen has close ties with Russian authorities to become the next French President amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Macron has already led the first round of voting on April 10 which eliminated at least 10 other candidates. He said that he was not taking anything for granted and was seeking much greater support.

“Nothing is final until the last minute,” Macron said Thursday as recent opinion polls show his stabilized lead against his rival, stated AP. Macron said that he chose to make one of his last campaigns stops in a place that “is facing many difficulties” in the poorest region of mainland France, the Seine-Saint-Denis, the region with most residents being immigrants or have immigrant roots.

Hi visit, meant to woo leftist voters, came after he and Le Pen two rivals clashed savagely during a televised debate aired Wednesday. Macron even said that Le pen’s plan to ban Muslim women from wearing headscarves in public would trigger a “civil war” in the nation which is believed to house the largest Muslim population in Western Europe, as per AP. In front of an ethnically diverse crowd in Saint-Denis, he said, “We must not get used to the rise of far-right ideas”.

Le Pen accused Macron of ‘unlimited arrogance’

With the run-off vote just around the corner, Le pen used her last big campaign to accuse Macron of “unlimited arrogance” in the debate and in his presidency. She told the French voters in the northern city of Arras, “I’ve had enough, like you, of this permanent disrespect”. The working-class voters in France, as per the report, support nationalist Le Pen, who also said that Macron is soft on immigration and security. She called his economic record “catastrophic”.

Image: AP