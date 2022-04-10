France: Macron Faces Protests On Eve Of Presidential Polls; Demonstrators Cite Inflation

On the eve of the French presidential election, several protestors took to the streets to demonstrate against the Emmanuel Macron-led administration over several issues. The so-called 'yellow vests' movement members were also present on various protest sites. The aftermath of the COVID pandemic on healthcare facilities and costs are among top voter concerns, along with concerns over inflation.

In view of polls to elect France's Head of State, candidates have left no stone unturned to promise a better order; in the latest, Marine Le Pen, a far-right presidential contender and Macron's primary competitor, promised to penalise Muslims who wear headscarves/burqas in public. She explained how her pledge to ban the headscarf in all public places would be accomplished, to RTL radio, adding that it would be enforced by police in the same way as seatbelts are mandatory in cars.

Frace's Yellow Vest protests

The Yellow Vest protests in France began on 17 November 2018 with an aim to attain eco reforms but quickly evolved into becoming a demonstration for larger political reforms and institutional regulation.

While the voter turnout is said to be lower than in preceding years, recent trends showed a decline in President Macron's lead over his main rival, Marine Le Pen. Apart from Macron and Le Pen, there are 10 candidates in the fray for the second round on April 24.

Also, while Europe is overshadowed by the Russia-Ukraine war, French residents have repeatedly staged protests against the cost of living and costly facilities and insurance too.

Second-round of polls in France on April 24

A second-round run-off election is scheduled for April 24, with opinion polls showing Macron leading Le Pen by a slim margin of 54% to 46%. Jean-Luc Mélenchon is also on the rise ahead of the election, proclaiming that he has the potential to surprise voters.

Le Pen is seen as the obvious frontrunner to contest him for the president following Sunday's first round, despite the fact that she has been lagging behind President Macron by 10 points in the fight for a spot in the second round. Le Pen will hold her final campaign rally in Perpignan, a southern bastion where her National Rally party has long enjoyed strong support and currently controls the local council.