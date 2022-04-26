France: Macron's Victory Boosts Weapon Delivery To Ukraine Amid Ongoing Russian Invasion

As Emmanuel Macron started his second term of presidency, he has given green light for the supply of artillery pieces to Kyiv, which might help to block Russia's latest onslaught in the nation's east. With the goal of maintaining France at the forefront of international attempts to force Putin to alter course in Ukraine, Macron will deploy the truck-mounted Caesar cannons, which fire six rounds per minute over a distance of 40 kilometres. According to the Associated Press report, this will allow Ukrainian personnel to hammer Russian soldiers from afar, then relocate and pound them again.

Further, Macron is also talking about the firearms publicly, breaking the shroud of secrecy that he had imposed around French military help. According to the Associated Press report, retired General Dominique Trinquand, a former chief of France's UN military mission, said, “Initially, we were a bit shy to show what was being provided”. But the ex-general stated, “we have been escalating week after week, testing the reaction.”

Zelenskyy congratulates Macron on his presidential election win

In addition to this, following his election victory, Emmanuel Macron received letters of congratulations from all across the world. Among others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated his French counterpart on his presidential electoral win. Zelenskyy took to Twitter to proclaim Macron a "true friend of Ukraine" and to wish him success for the sake of the French people. In a tweet post, Zelenskyy praised France's support for Ukraine, saying he is "convinced" that the two nations are working together to achieve new mutual achievements.

Вітаю Президента 🇫🇷 та справжнього друга 🇺🇦 @EmmanuelMacron з перемогою на виборах. Бажаю Еммануелю Макрону нових успіхів на благо французького народу. Ціную підтримку Франції і переконаний: ми крокуємо разом до нових спільних перемог! До сильної та об'єднаної Європи! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 24, 2022

Macron to deliver Caesar cannons to Ukraine

Apart from this, during an interview with the newspaper Ouest-France on April 21, Macron mentioned the Caesar cannons as he neared the end of his presidential re-election campaign. He also suggested anti-tank missiles from Milan, despite the fact that those deliveries had already been published. Further, Thousands more shells will also be delivered, according to his armed forces minister.

La France continue de soutenir l’Ukraine sur le plan militaire : le Président de la République a acté la livraison de plusieurs canons d'artillerie Caesar et de milliers d'obus. Nous sommes aux côtés du peuple ukrainien. — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, on Monday, April 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on his re-election. In a statement to Macron, Putin wished him luck in his foreign affairs as well as good health.

On Sunday, April 24, French President Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election for the second time. The 44-year-old leader received 58.5% of the vote over Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally, who received 41.5% of the vote. Allies were relieved after Macron's victory that France would not change its stance on the Ukraine conflict, as per media reports.

