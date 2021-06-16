France: Masks No Longer Mandatory Outdoors; Night Curfews Lifted As Govt Eases COVID Rules

France on Wednesday ended the mandatory mask protocol as it also lifted the night curfew in an effort to relax some of the coronavirus restrictions as cases nationwide drastically reduced due to its rigorous mass vaccination campaign. In an official announcement made at a press conference with local French reporters, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that he has “very good news” and that France’s COVID-19 curfew would be lifted on Sunday, approximately 10 days earlier than expected. This was made possible as France registered just about 3,900 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus cases in a day, which slummed from the previously reported 35,000 a day during the March and April peak.

However, masks were still applicable in “crowded places” such as the street markets and stadiums. But wearing a face mask outdoors will no longer be a requirement from Thursday, as France achieved its end-of-summer vaccination target. Castex on June 16 said that he was lifting two of France’s flagship COVID-19 health measures “without waiting for the [originally planned] date of July 1,” as tackling of the coronavirus pandemic evolved in a positive way that allows the government to ease the previously mandated restrictions and mask rules.

“We have not had such a low level of viral circulation since last August. This improvement concerns the whole territory,” France’s newspaper The Local quoted the French Prime Minister as saying. “Hospital pressure has finally fallen. This is a particularly positive development, it will allow our carers to take a breath,” he added. Furthermore, Castex said, “We are going to lift the obligation to wear face masks outdoors,” as decided in a meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and his top ministers. “Wearing a mask will no longer be compulsory, except in certain circumstances. Prefectural decrees will be modified tomorrow.”

'A rule of common sense,' says French PM

The French Prime Minister described easing the rules as “a rule of common sense in view of the evolution of the epidemic situation.” He, however, warned that “when we get together, when we are in a crowded place – a queue, in a market or in the stands of a stadium” masks will be applicable for personal safety from the infection. It will also be compulsory in closed areas and indoor settings, such as in shops, schools and offices, and on public transport.