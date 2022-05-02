France: May Day Rally In Paris Takes Ugly Turn; Police Use Tear Gas To Quell Protests

Nearly a week after the results of the election were declared, guaranteeing another term for Emmanuel Macron, tens of thousands of people marched in several cities of France, including the national capital, Paris on May Day (May 1). Initially, the protestors were marching silently. However, within minutes, the protestors turned violent and smashed windows of banks, fast-food restaurants, buildings of real estate agencies, pharmacies and other buildings on Voltaire Boulevard, resulting in a clash between the Police and the demonstrators. The protesters even pelted police with smoke bombs, glass bottles and stones.

In order to disperse the crowd, the law enforcement officers fired rounds of tear gas.

The protestors were mainly shouting slogans against Macron and demanded better security on the working sites.

According to the Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, at least 45 people had been detained, including a woman, who was trying to douse a fire in the street. He informed that the officers who were controlling the situation had suffered major injuries.

Notably, May 1, is observed as International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day. In several countries, it is called "May Day". May Day is often a time of high emotions for workers in Europe, and protests in the last two years have been limited by pandemic restrictions. Earlier last year, a similar protest was also organised by the left parties despite COVID restrictions.

Protestors condemn Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 65

Meanwhile, the Sunday protest was mainly dominated by far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who ranked third in the recently concluded Presidential elections. "May Day is the time to rally for a reduction in working time. That reduction signifies one key thing — that workers should be getting a larger share of the wealth," Melenchon said, condemning the violence at the Paris march, which he said overshadows the concerns of workers. It is worth mentioning, that more than 250 protest rallies were organised all over the country, condemning the policies of Macron. The protestors condemned his plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 65.

