France Mulls Providing Gas To Germany In Winter Amid Shortage Of Supply: Report

The French government is planning to provide gas to Germany during the upcoming winter months amid the shortage of supply due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. According to French government officials, the country is looking to provide approximately 20 terawatt hours of gas to Germany. However, they further stated that there are still technical hurdles that need to be addressed, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported. According to reports, France is not heavily dependent on gas in winter because electric heaters being predominantly used in the country. For this, the country could in turn need electricity imports from Germany, the officials added.

Earlier on July 25, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that it will cut down the supply of gas through Nord Stream 1 to about 20% of the pipeline's total capacity. Notably, Nord Stream is a pair of offshore natural gas pipelines that connects Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea in Europe. In mid-June, Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline, citing technical engine issues and delays in repair works by Siemens - a German-based automation company.

Russia cut gas supplies to many counties amid Ukraine war

Further, Russia has also cut off gas supplies to many countries that have opposed its invasion of Ukraine and refused payment in the ruble, causing concern across Europe. Notably, the European continent is largely reliant on Russian gas and is scrambling to find substitutes. As a result of the ongoing war, Russian gas transportation through Ukraine has also been seriously impacted. However, several countries continue to purchase Russian gas, helping to keep the Russian economy afloat amid the ongoing war.

EU passes new law to ensure gas storage

It is significant to mention here that the European Union (EU) energy ministers have also approved a new law to ensure that Europe's gas storage is at least 80% full by November this year. The decision has been taken amid the threat of further gas cut-offs by Russia. According to the European Commission, Russian gas deliveries have been interrupted in several EU nations so far, and supply levels are now half in comparison to the previous year.

Image: AP