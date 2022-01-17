France: National Assembly Approves Stringent Vaccine Pass Law To Curb Rising COVID Cases

In an effort to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the French National Assembly has passed legislation that will convert the health-care pass into a more stringent vaccine pass. After two weeks of debate and discussion, France's lower House enacted the bill on Sunday night with a vote of 215 in favour and 58 against, the Associated Press reported.

After the Constitutional Council - the country's top constitutional authority - approves the bill, the French government hopes to adopt it as quickly as feasible. Negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be valid for admittance to public places under the new rule. When in doubt, bars, restaurants, and cafes are permitted to verify the identity of the vaccine pass holders.

People above the age of 16 are eligible for the COVID vaccine pass. A vaccine pass is not necessary for children aged 12 to 15, but they must produce a health pass. In the previous 24 hours, France has reported 305,322 new COVID-19 cases.

91% people in France completely vaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron had wanted to speed up the bill's approval, but it was held up by opposition from members on both the right and left, as well as hundreds of proposed revisions. Moreover, 91% of French individuals are completely vaccinated, prompting some critics to question if the "vaccine pass" will make a significant difference.

Until now, a COVID-19 pass was required to enter restaurants, movie theatres, museums, and many other locations around France, but unvaccinated persons were allowed in if they could show proof of recent recovery or a recent negative test.

The new law, which applies to everyone aged 16 years and older, demands full vaccination for such places as tourist attractions, numerous railroads, and all domestic flights. For patients who have just recovered from COVID-19, some allowances may be given. The bill also increases the penalties for fraudulent IDs and enables for ID checks to prevent fraud.

More than 76% of ICU beds in France are occupied by COVID patients, the majority of whom are unprotected, and 200 people die from the virus every day. France, like many other nations, is suffering from the Omicron variant, with more than 2,800 positive cases per 100,000 persons recorded in the last week.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)