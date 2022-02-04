The lower chamber of Parliament in France will debate on a Bill on February 4 about forced organ harvesting in China. A lack of openness between French and Chinese hospitals is the subject of the Bill that is going to be debated in the French National Assembly. According to NTD News, several legislators in France are concerned that medical experts may be engaged in forced organ harvesting from Chinese detainees.

The lack of openness in China's lucrative organ harvesting trade is being questioned by French MPs in a measure that will be considered. According to independent accounts, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been harvesting political prisoners' organs without their consent for more than 30 years, the media organisation reported. According to NTD News, the victims are Christians, Uyghurs, and Falun Gong practitioners in China.

According to research cited in the Bill, China performs between 60,000 and 100,000 organ transplants each year. These organs are sold not only to wealthy Chinese citizens, but also to foreigners seeking organ transplants in China. According to NTD News, this practice was condemned in a 2012 European Union resolution that called for the quick release of Chinese detainees of concern. However, this did not stop the Chinese regime from harvesting organs, and one point remains unresolved-- the cooperation of French surgeons and hospitals in assisting their Chinese counterparts.

According to NTD News, Alexis Genin, the head of research and technology development at Salpetriere Hospital, stated in a 2018 Senate session that there is direct cooperation between French and Chinese surgeons. "Our French organ transplant system is formidable, our best surgeons have taught and trained Chinese surgeons for the past 20 years. What they know about transplantation, they learned of from us," Genin said, NTD news reported.

The Bill is backed up by data from French hospital programs that assist Chinese transplantation systems. In Shanghai, a French team led by the director of the French Heart Hospital and the president of the National Academy of Surgery officially opened a French-Chinese hospital. Each year, University Hospital of Bordeaux trains 10 cardiologists from Asia Heart Hospital in Wuhan at a cost of around Euro 90,000 each.

According to NTD News, this entails collaboration between French institutions, pharmaceutical companies, public hospitals, and surgeons. If the Bill introduced in the French National Assembly is passed, the hospitals and firms in the country may be required to offer proof that organs for transplant are obtained ethically.

