France: New Coronavirus Deaths Drop But Positive Cases Rise Again

Health Ministry of France reportedly said on June 10 that the new coronavirus death toll has plunged in the country upto one-third of the total tally recorded over 15 days. But it added that the number of infections in the country are increasing. The ministry confirmed that the death toll stands at 23 as compared to average daily increase of 53 that was recorded in the last 15 days taking the total tally to 29,319.

According to the reports, earlier France reported more than 500 new confirmed cases but the figure has remained below 500 over the last three days. The health ministry of France tweeted, " #Coronavirus # COVID19 | The virus is still there. In case of signs, even slight, contact your doctor who will decide if you should be tested ⤵ For more information: Telephone receiver 0 800 130 000". It also tweeted, "#Coronavirus as of Wednesday, June 10, 29,319 people died in France, 71,832 people returned home, 11,678 people hospitalized and 933 patients # COVID19 serious in intensive care".

$51 million stimulus package

Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has announced that he will propose a stimulus package of $51 million to boost the country’s plunging economy due to coronavirus outbreak. In an interview with French radio on June 9, France’s Finance Minister assured that the government “will not let anyone down” and noted “hundreds of thousands” of people can lose their jobs due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the minister has predicted a “wave of bankruptcies” and the plunge in the French economy could last up to 2021.

As the country slowly lists restrictions and life is moving to normalcy, Le Maire said in the same interview that the government has “everything” that is needed to recover from the impacts of the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. French Finance Minister has showcased confidence in the resources of the country including manpower and technology to benefit from the stimulus package and further boost the economy in the post-corona era.

