France: Health officials to increase monitoring of COVID-19 in Sarcelles

Authorities in France have said that they would increase their monitoring of Sarcelles, a suburb near Paris. Sarcelles, which houses approximately 57,400 people made headlines after authorities reported that the COVID-19 was rising in the area. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, France the fifth worst-affected nation with over 197,008 cases and 29,643 fatalities.

On June 22, the regional health authorities for Ile de France, which covers both Paris and Sarcelles, said that they have detected the presence of the deadly virus above average in the area. Meanwhile, politicians and health officials, across the French territory have been warning of a second wave.

Anti-government protests intensify

This comes as tension related to poor working condition in France have intensified. Recently, protesters in Paris painted the country’s health ministry building with red colour to symbolise the blood of those who died. According to an international media outlet, demonstrators even placed a giant medal-shaped banned which read ‘Medal of Contempt’ in a bid to highlight the government’s failure to listen to the concerns of healthcare workers.

The protest had prompted the French President Emmanuel Macron had promised to pay $1,676 bonus to public sector healthcare workers in a bid to recognise their role during the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. According to reports, the protests started with healthcare workers in Paris demanding higher pay and more hospital staff after the medical care system struggled to cope with the virus crisis following years of cost cuts.

In another looming problem, France's economy has also reportedly plunged into recession in the first quarter of the year. COVID-19 reportedly led to the worst economic recession in France since World War 2. It has also forced Macron to suspend his economic drive to accelerate economic growth, deregulate the economy and create jobs.

Image credits: AP