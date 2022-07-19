France: One Killed, Four Others Wounded In Gun Attack In Paris Bar; Suspect Arrested

At least one person was fatally shot after gun assailants raided a shisha bar in the capital of France, Paris. The incident took place on Monday night around 9:35 pm (local time) on rue Popincourt- close to the famous Place de la Bastille, leaving another four severely injured by gunshot wounds, local Parisian media reported. Speaking to BFMTV, an investigating officer suggested that it was a case of a gang-related rivalry, mitigating fears of a terrorist attack.

Witnesses told local media that there were two men were involved in the gun attack in the 11th arrondissement of the French capital. They "got out of a car and shot at individuals seated at the bar's terrace," a police officer from the northeast Paris area told local media.

The Mayor of the arrondissement, Francois Vauglin, told Sputnik News Agency that one of the two shooters was nabbed by the police. "A shootout this evening left one dead and 4 others injured in Chicha bar on rue Popincourt- #Paris11," the Mayor said. At this stage, he further added that police have not come across elements that shed light on the "motivations behind the barbaric act."

Meanwhile, the search for the second shooter is "actively" underway. Vauglin informed that the National Police will establish a 'medico-psychological cell to help victims and witnesses deal with the trauma. Videos and images emerged from the scene showing medics and ambulances stationed outside the bar as emergency workers rushed to take those injured to the hospital.

Terror attacks in Paris

Paris faced the most brutal gun assault on November 13, 2015, when gunmen and suicide bombers targetted three hotspots simultaneously, killing 130 and hundreds of others injured, including at least 100 in critical condition. Three co-ordinated teams carried out attacks in Bataclan concert halls, and a series of bars, including Petit Cambodge restaurant, and Le Carillon bar. A man carrying a suicide belt also blew himself up outside the Stade de France stadium, killing a passerby and himself. The incident was described by former French President Francois Hollande as an "act of war" waged by Islamic State militants.

