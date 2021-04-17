France Passes Historic Bill Outlawing Sex With Minors; Sets Age Of Consent At 15

Amid an increase in sexual abuse allegations cases in France, the lawmakers in the country have passed legislation to define sexual relations with minors under the age of 15 as rape. The Thursday decision stated that under the law, the punishment could lead up to jail up to 20 years unless the gap between the two is small. The legislation was passed unanimously.

Previously the age of consent was 15 however it was changed as France is facing a wave of sexual abuse allegations which is defined as the second #metoo movement. The bill originated in France which means both the house agreed upon it. Officials in France are calling it "historic law". The bill has also added sexual relations between an adult and under 18 relative as illegal. This brings a clear message of child protection by France government. Under the previous law, prosecutors had to prove that child was forced, threatened, or tricked into having sex with an adult to prove the crime of rape.

Romeo and Juliette clause

A so-called "Romeo and Juliet" clause has been added which will bring the possibility of a consensual sexual relationship between a minor and a partner who is up to five years older. However, it will not apply to sexual assault cases. This was added as concerns were raised by parliamentarians that the law will criminalize relationships between young partners.

Second wave of #metoo

In January 2021, a book named La Familia Grande by Camille Kouchner was published that made shocking revelations. The e-book had also sparked a massive outburst. At that time she had credited the success of her book to the 2018 MeToo movement where women across the world shared their harassment stories. The social movement of MeToo speaks against sexual harassment against women. Made to empower women to share their stories, this was initiated by American activist Tarana Burke.

Study shows that one in 10 people in France has experienced sexual abuse. There has been a fresh revolution in France since the beginning of the MeToo movement. The Macron Government has pushed for protective laws especially for children of the country.