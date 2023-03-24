France Pension Reform Protests: Demonstrators Set Bordeaux City Hall On Fire

Demonstrators have been protesting against the French government's plans to raise the pension age from 62 to 64. On Thursday, angry protesters set the town hall in Bordeaux on fire to express their disappointment over the latest pension reform. The people of France have been protesting on the streets in Paris and other cities to pressurise lawmakers to bring down French President Emmanuel Macron’s government and criticised the unpopular retirement age increase he’s trying to impose without a vote in the National Assembly.

March 24 is the ninth day of the planned protest since January, as per multiple media reports. Hundreds of thousands of workers have gathered and walked out in various sectors, including transportation, energy and education. Paris protesters have infiltrated, vandalised and set fire to dumpsters and trash, reported Anadolu News Agency. During the start of the protest, the demonstrations were conducted peacefully however soon it turned violent when some people set fire to the building gates.

Protests at France's pension reform

Currently in France, the retirement age is 62 which is low if compared to the other European countries. Recently, french president Emmanual Macron's administration has talked about changing it and increasing it as per other European countries. The purpose of the reform is due to the country's demographic changes: "There are more and more older people and comparatively fewer workers to fund the government pension, " as per media reports. To control the aggressive protestors and disperse them, Paris police have used tear gas.

Besides setting fire to Bordeaux’s town hall, violent demonstrators have targeted banks and thrown bottles at police in Lyon, reported a local newspaper. 172 people have been arrested, 77 in Paris, for setting the town hall on a blaze and plundering, said Gerald Darmanin, the interior minister. Further, he shared that 140 fires have been set in Paris. While stopping the violent protesters, around 149 police officials have been injured by projectiles and deplored that "some lawbreakers wanted to kill police officers," as per media reports. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has condemned France's protest and called it "Unacceptable". Taking to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote: "Demonstrating and voicing disagreements is a right. The violence and degradation we have witnessed today is unacceptable. All my gratitude to the police and rescue forces mobilised."