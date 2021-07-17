France Permits Entry For Overseas Travelers Inoculated With SII's COVISHIELD Vaccine

In what can be termed as a major relief for Indians, France will now allow overseas visitors inoculated with the Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactured COVISHIELD vaccine to enter the country beginning from Sunday (July 18). France is the latest European Union (EU) nation to recognise the Indian-made vaccine. As per reports, France is also increasing border inspections to restrict the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID.

SII's Poonawala says 'good news' as France approves COVISHIELD

It is indeed good news for travelers, as we see 16 European countries recognising COVISHIELD as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country: Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India pic.twitter.com/oOJG1i1UGt — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

The Made in India COVISHIELD vaccine has already been approved by several other EU nations. Amid the battle against COVID, various countries have imposed restrictions on travel in order to arrest the spread of the pandemic. Only vaccines approved by the EU drug regulation, such as those manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson, and AstraZeneca, are recognized in France and other EU nations.

COVID negative report compulsory for those not vaccinated

Only those vaccines approved by the EU drug regulation, such as those manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson, and AstraZeneca, are recognized in France. Starting on Sunday, anyone travelling from the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece, or Cyprus who is not vaccinated will be required to provide a negative test that is less than 24 hours old in order to access French borders.

According to a statement released on Saturday, Tunisia, Indonesia, Cuba, and Mozambique have been added to France's "red list" of nations with a high viral risk. The French government is now welcoming passengers from any red-listed country who are properly vaccinated. France has reduced the time it takes for a person to be fully vaccinated after the second dosage from two weeks to one week.

As the number of illnesses rises, French President Emmanuel Macron declared this week that all health workers must be vaccinated by September 15 and that special COVID cards will be required in all restaurants, bars, hospitals, shopping malls, trains, and airlines. People must be completely vaccinated, have recently recovered from the virus, or have a recent negative virus test to qualify for a pass. The restrictions have inspired record numbers of people to sign up for vaccines, but they have also enraged some organizations, and rallies against them are scheduled in a number of French cities on Saturday.