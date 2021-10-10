France PM Macron Vows To 'relaunch Fight For Universal Abolishment Of Death Penalty'

In a key development, French President Emmanuel Macron on October 9 announced that France would relaunch the fight for the universal abolition of the death penalty by formulating a meeting at the highest level to convince the leaders of countries still applying for its urgent abolishment.

Macron announced this during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the abolition of the death sentence. Promising to launch the campaign for the global abolition of the death penalty, Macron recalled that France was the 35th country to have outlawed death as a form of punishment.

"I am telling you on this the 9th of October 2021 that France will relaunch the fight for [its] universal abolition," the head of state said in a speech at the Pantheon in Paris to mark the 40th anniversary of the abolition of the death penalty in France.

Macron said that France, in the first half of 2022, organised a meeting in Paris along with the NGO, Ensemble Centre la Peine de Mort. This was a meet at the highest level, bringing together civil societies of those states still applying the death penalty. The French President said that discussions to abolish the death penalty were held, and to good effect.

"It does not defend society, it dishonours it", he added in a firm voice under the dome of the Pantheon. "Long live universal abolition," Macron concluded.

"106 States have so far taken this path, while 50 others have a de jure or de facto moratorium on executions," he said.

"483 state murders administered by 33 political regimes, most of which share a taste for despotism and a rejection of the universality of human rights," he added.

The bill on the abolition of death penalty was adopted by the National Assembly on September 18, 1981, and by senators on September 30. The death penalty continues to be followed in China, the US and India.