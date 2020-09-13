France: Police fire tear gas as 'Yellow Vest' protesters take to streets in Paris

Several “Yellow Vests” protesters, on September 12, reportedly clashed with local police in Paris. Hundreds of people demanding economic justice coalesced as a part of what police termed as ‘largely peaceful’ demonstrations in the French capital. Although the protestors returned, the movement’s hope for a mass September comeback failed to materialize.

250 people arrested

The Yellow vests movement began in France in 2018 after thousands of residents demanded ‘Economic justice’ from the Emmanuel Macron led government. On Saturday, the yellow-vests not only burnt dustbins but also set fire to two vehicles. In retaliation, the police fired tear gas and arrested over 250 people.

As per AP, the police gathered for two separate marches. They fired tear gas on one of the groups that set off from Place du Wagram but moved towards northwest diverging from their planned route.

The Yellow Vest / Anti Lockdown protest in Paris is gaining traction. pic.twitter.com/PgGbJICPXb — Steve Laws (@SteveLaws19) September 12, 2020

Apart from Paris, the police fired tear gas in cities of Lyon ad Toulouse. Speaking of the demonstrations, French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin reportedly said that over 8,500 marched through the nation with nearly 2,500 in Paris alone. Meanwhile, calling it “Peaceful”, the police said that it passed off quickly and with turnout lower than they expected.

Today, September 12, 2020, the Yellow vests movement | Gilets jaunes protests resumed in France, despite the so-called 'Lockdown measures' against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/H1k5xQLoJp — Tony (@Mrtdogg) September 12, 2020

This comes as Paris is now planning to become a '15-minute city'. According to the world economic forum, authorities in the French capital have proposed alterations which could make it a city where everything that is needed is available within a 15-minute radius- foot or bike.

The entire move aims at cutting the use of cars and other vehicles which would, in turn, reduce the CO2 emissions. This would directly result in citizens getting a clearer air to breathe in and a more pleasant urban life. As per the world economic forum, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo has also expressed a desire to have a cycle lane in all streets by 2024.

