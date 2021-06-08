France President Emmanuel Macron Slapped By Unknown Assailant In Drome, 2 Arrested; WATCH

On his visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, President Emmanuel Macron was assaulted by a person on Tuesday. The French President was slapped in the face as he reached out to citizens gathered to witness the President stop by at the Drome, as part of his grand tour of the country to 'take the pulse of the nation'.

In the video that has now taken the internet by storm, the French president can be seen reaching out to greet citizens gathered behind a barricade. Just as Macron extends his hand to greet a man amongst the crowd, the person allegedly shouted 'Down with Macronia' as he furiously slapped the French President. The French President was immediately moved away by his security entourage, who quickly intervened and pinned the assailant to the ground.

Two persons arrested

As per reports in local media, two persons have been arrested in connection to assault. The identity of the assailant and his motives are yet to be ascertained. French Prime Minister Jean Castex has said that the incident was an affront to democracy. The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal after the COVID-19 epidemic.

France President Macron Slapped, Watch: