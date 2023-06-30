France President Macron Announces Heightened Police Deployment To Control Growing Unrest

France President Emmanuel Macron has announced that more police will be deployed to control riots the country as tensions grew over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old teen, identified by his first name Nahel, which has shocked the nation. Despite government appeals for calm and assurances that the guilty would be punished, mob violence continued. Smoke from cars and garbage set ablaze continued to billow over the streets of the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Many police injured

As police responded with tear gas and water cannons on French streets facing protesters who erected barricades, resorted to arson and shot fireworks, at least 200 police officers were injured. More than 600 people were arrested for rioting and violence as the security forces struggled to restore order on the third night of unrest.

'All options' on the table

France has vowed to examine "all options" to restore order on June 30, after rioters torched buildings and cars and clashed with security force personnel. All options to restore law and order and quell the violence unleashed were being considered after the third night of violence since the fatal shooting.

Macron's request to parents

French President Emmanuel Macron has also urged parents to keep teenagers at home to quell the rioting that is spreading across France. He has called on parents to prevent their children from participating in the street violence.

Macron on the role of social media and video games

After a second crisis meeting with senior ministers, President Macron said on Friday that social media platforms are playing a “considerable role” in spreading the unrest triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old. He said that social media and violent video games popular among the youth are fuelling copycat violence.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday denounced what he called a night of “rare violence.” His office described the arrests as a sharp increase on previous operations as part of overall government efforts to be “extremely firm” with rioters.